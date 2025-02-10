Left Menu

Pamban Bridge: A Leap Forward in Rail Connectivity

The new Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu connects mainland India to Rameswaram Island. It significantly reduces travel time across the sea to under 5 minutes. Designed with advanced technologies, this vertical lift bridge in Asia is awaiting inauguration by Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rameswaram | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:33 IST
Pamban Bridge: A Leap Forward in Rail Connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

The Pamban Bridge is set to revolutionize rail connectivity between mainland India and Rameswaram Island. Spanning 2.05 kilometers, the new bridge reduces the sea-crossing time from the previous 25-30 minutes to less than 5 minutes. Constructed using state-of-the-art technology, it marks a significant upgrade from the historic colonial-era structure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate this engineering marvel in the coming weeks, with the specific date yet to be confirmed. The bridge boasts a top speed allowance of 75 kmph, except in its vertical lift section where a speed limit of 50 kmph is approved. This versatile design allows for efficient train movement while accommodating maritime traffic beneath.

Equipped with an electromechanical system, the Pamban Bridge represents a first for Asia with its vertical lift mechanism. It stands 3 meters higher than its predecessor and employs cutting-edge building materials for enhanced durability. This modern infrastructure reflects India's commitment to enhancing its transportation network and stands as a testament to advancements in railway engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025