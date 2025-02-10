Pamban Bridge: A Leap Forward in Rail Connectivity

The Pamban Bridge is set to revolutionize rail connectivity between mainland India and Rameswaram Island. Spanning 2.05 kilometers, the new bridge reduces the sea-crossing time from the previous 25-30 minutes to less than 5 minutes. Constructed using state-of-the-art technology, it marks a significant upgrade from the historic colonial-era structure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate this engineering marvel in the coming weeks, with the specific date yet to be confirmed. The bridge boasts a top speed allowance of 75 kmph, except in its vertical lift section where a speed limit of 50 kmph is approved. This versatile design allows for efficient train movement while accommodating maritime traffic beneath.

Equipped with an electromechanical system, the Pamban Bridge represents a first for Asia with its vertical lift mechanism. It stands 3 meters higher than its predecessor and employs cutting-edge building materials for enhanced durability. This modern infrastructure reflects India's commitment to enhancing its transportation network and stands as a testament to advancements in railway engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)