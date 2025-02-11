FIIs Keep Indian Stocks Under Pressure, Opportunities for Long-term Investors

On Tuesday, Indian stock markets remained strained as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) persisted with their selling streak, weighing down market sentiment. At press time, the benchmark Nifty 50 had dipped by 42 points to 23,338.70, and the BSE Sensex had declined by 114 points to 77,196.86.

Market analysts attribute the downward trend to the continued offloading by FIIs. Yet, they also view this situation as a chance for long-term investors to buy large-cap stocks. According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the large-caps currently being sold by FIIs will eventually be in demand again, presenting a strategic buying opportunity for patient investors.

The ongoing FII sell-off has led to more reasonable valuations for large-caps, contrasts with the overheated prices in mid and small caps. Analysts predict a shift towards buying when the dollar index weakens, potentially sparking a market rebound dominated by large-caps. In the meantime, sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) reflected this weak sentiment, with Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Media, among others, experiencing declines, particularly with Nifty Media dropping 1.72 percent and Nifty Realty sliding by 2 percent.

Despite the broad market slump, Adani Enterprises rose over 2 percent, while Eicher Motors dropped by more than 5 percent, highlighting the mixed performance among individual stocks. As Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, pointed out, the Nifty index has been on a negative trajectory for four consecutive days and closed at a critical level of 23,381, with significant support and resistance ranges identified between 23,164 - 23,287 and 23,480 - 24,621, respectively.

Market experts remain optimistic about a anticipated rally when FIIs return as net buyers, potentially driven by a weaker dollar index, presenting opportunities in the large-cap segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)