India Eyes Lower Tariffs, Boosts US Imports to Avert Trade War

In a strategic move to stave off potential trade disputes, India is contemplating tariff reductions on more than 30 products while ramping up imports of U.S. defense and energy goods. This effort aligns with broader endeavors to foster cordial trade relations with the United States, a critical report by Nomura reveals.

Having already lowered import duties on various items such as electronics and motorcycles through its Union Budget, India now considers further concessions on luxury vehicles, solar cells, and chemicals. These actions are part of a broader strategy to maintain smooth trade relations amid Washington's concerns over India's tariffs, previously criticized by President Donald Trump.

Amidst apprehensions of reciprocal tariffs that could hurt Indian exports, India seeks to secure fair trade agreements and bolster economic connections with the U.S., its largest export market. With a trade surplus growing, New Delhi aims for enhanced diplomatic engagement and expanded supply chain operations from American firms stepping onto Indian soil.

