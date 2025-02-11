A Unified Front Against Illicit Tobacco Trade

On Anti-Smuggling Day 2025, IPM India, an affiliate of Philip Morris International, emphasized the need for international collaboration to tackle the illicit tobacco trade, a serious threat to India's economic interests, national security, and public health.

Globally, illegal trade fuels a shadow economy worth approximately $2 trillion annually, with 11.6% of cigarettes consumed being illicit, leading to significant tax losses. In India, illicit cigarette volumes reached 30.2 billion in 2022, trailing only China and Brazil, according to Euromonitor International.

The World Health Organisation identifies India as crucial in the global smuggling network. Efforts by the Indian government, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, have made progress in mitigating this issue, though challenges remain due to sophisticated, transnational smuggling networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)