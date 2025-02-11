Left Menu

A Unified Front Against Illicit Tobacco Trade

Philip Morris International's India affiliate, IPM India, calls for international cooperation to combat the illicit tobacco trade, which significantly affects India's economy, security, and public health. The illegal trade, part of a $2 trillion shadow economy, results in significant tax losses worldwide and is particularly problematic in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:09 IST
A Unified Front Against Illicit Tobacco Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Anti-Smuggling Day 2025, IPM India, an affiliate of Philip Morris International, emphasized the need for international collaboration to tackle the illicit tobacco trade, a serious threat to India's economic interests, national security, and public health.

Globally, illegal trade fuels a shadow economy worth approximately $2 trillion annually, with 11.6% of cigarettes consumed being illicit, leading to significant tax losses. In India, illicit cigarette volumes reached 30.2 billion in 2022, trailing only China and Brazil, according to Euromonitor International.

The World Health Organisation identifies India as crucial in the global smuggling network. Efforts by the Indian government, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, have made progress in mitigating this issue, though challenges remain due to sophisticated, transnational smuggling networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025