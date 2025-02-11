Congress Leaders Missed the Invest Karnataka Summit: Here’s Why

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will not be attending the inauguration of the Invest Karnataka Summit in Bengaluru, missing Tuesday evening's session due to their engagement in parliamentary debates.

According to AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Kharge and Gandhi are preoccupied with discussions on the budget. Despite their absence, the leaders have conveyed their best wishes to the Karnataka government.

The 'Invest Karnataka 2025' summit, focusing on growth and industrial development, aims to attract global investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event, with Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presiding over the main sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)