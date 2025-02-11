Left Menu

Congress Leaders Missed the Invest Karnataka Summit: Here’s Why

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi miss the Invest Karnataka 2025 Summit due to budget debates in Parliament. Their absence, however, comes with good wishes for the summit aimed at attracting substantial global investments, projected around Rs 10 lakh crore for Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:21 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will not be attending the inauguration of the Invest Karnataka Summit in Bengaluru, missing Tuesday evening's session due to their engagement in parliamentary debates.

According to AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Kharge and Gandhi are preoccupied with discussions on the budget. Despite their absence, the leaders have conveyed their best wishes to the Karnataka government.

The 'Invest Karnataka 2025' summit, focusing on growth and industrial development, aims to attract global investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event, with Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presiding over the main sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

