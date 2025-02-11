Left Menu

Tragic Return: Fatal Accidents Strike Pilgrims Coming from Maha Kumbh

Nine individuals returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj died, and seven were injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh. A cement truck collided with a mini-bus in Jabalpur, and another vehicle hit an SUV in Maihar. Authorities are providing aid to the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two devastating road accidents in Madhya Pradesh have claimed the lives of nine individuals returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Seven others were injured in these incidents which occurred in Jabalpur and Maihar districts.

The first accident involved a collision between a truck, rumored to be traveling on the wrong side, and a mini-bus near Sihora town, resulting in seven fatalities. Authorities reported that the victims were heading to Andhra Pradesh.

In another tragic mishap, two people died when an unidentified vehicle struck their SUV in Maihar. Officials are now investigating the incidents and extending assistance to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

