Tragic Return: Fatal Accidents Strike Pilgrims Coming from Maha Kumbh

Two devastating road accidents in Madhya Pradesh have claimed the lives of nine individuals returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Seven others were injured in these incidents which occurred in Jabalpur and Maihar districts.

The first accident involved a collision between a truck, rumored to be traveling on the wrong side, and a mini-bus near Sihora town, resulting in seven fatalities. Authorities reported that the victims were heading to Andhra Pradesh.

In another tragic mishap, two people died when an unidentified vehicle struck their SUV in Maihar. Officials are now investigating the incidents and extending assistance to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)