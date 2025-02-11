Tragic Air Collision in Scottsdale: Vince Neil's Jet Involved

A tragic accident unfolded at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, involving a private jet owned by Motley Crue singer Vince Neil. The collision resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

The jet, arriving from Austin, Texas, veered off the runway and struck a parked Gulfstream 200 jet. It is believed that the left main landing gear failed, causing the incident.

Officials, including Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky, expressed their condolences and assured the public that the accident is under investigation. The runway will remain closed indefinitely as the inquiry continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)