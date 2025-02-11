Left Menu

Tragic Air Collision in Scottsdale: Vince Neil's Jet Involved

A fatal collision at Scottsdale Airport involved a private jet owned by Vince Neil. The accident resulted in one death, with multiple injuries reported. The cause appears to be a landing gear failure. Authorities are investigating the incident, which has closed the runway indefinitely.

Scottsdale | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:49 IST
A tragic accident unfolded at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, involving a private jet owned by Motley Crue singer Vince Neil. The collision resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

The jet, arriving from Austin, Texas, veered off the runway and struck a parked Gulfstream 200 jet. It is believed that the left main landing gear failed, causing the incident.

Officials, including Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky, expressed their condolences and assured the public that the accident is under investigation. The runway will remain closed indefinitely as the inquiry continues.

