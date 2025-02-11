Nisus Finance Exits Mumbai Self-Redevelopment Project with 21% ROI

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, a leading name in investment management, has successfully exited its investment in a self-redevelopment housing project in Mumbai. The project delivered an impressive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of approximately 21%. Nisus had invested Rs22 crore in the initiative located in Pestom Sagar, Ghatkopar, with Trilogy Developers acting as the Development Manager.

In a pioneering move at the end of 2022, Nisus Finance made its first institutional investment in a self-redevelopment project by a housing society. This initiative, named Vishwasangam, involved two neighboring societies in the Pestom Sagar area. The project features a mixed-use development of commercial spaces and residential apartments. Nisus Finance offered both financial and strategic support throughout the project's duration, with Trilogy Developers managing the development process.

The Mumbai landscape is witnessing a rise in redevelopment projects, yet institutional capital remains scarce, hindered by regulatory hurdles for banks. Nisus Finance's successful exit demonstrates its stronghold in urban infrastructure finance. The company remains committed to safeguarding stakeholder interests while continuing to explore structured financing opportunities that promise sustainable growth in India's real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)