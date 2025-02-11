Left Menu

Bucking the Tide: United Petro and Sadhav Shipping's New Maritime Venture

United Petro Group and Sadhav Shipping Ltd. announce a major partnership to establish shipbuilding and offshore facilities in Odisha, India. This initiative, backed by the government, seeks to enhance maritime infrastructure and align with India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, fostering significant growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:24 IST
Bucking the Tide: United Petro and Sadhav Shipping's New Maritime Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to bolster maritime infrastructure, United Petro Group of Singapore and Mumbai-based Sadhav Shipping Ltd. have teamed up to establish expansive shipbuilding and offshore facilities in Odisha, India.

The partnership was formalized with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, held on January 28, in Bhubaneswar. The event saw attendance from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent industry leaders.

This initiative aligns with the Indian government's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aiming to advance port-led development and form maritime clusters. The joint venture will benefit from the Maritime Development Fund and other strategic initiatives from the 2025 Union Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025