Bucking the Tide: United Petro and Sadhav Shipping's New Maritime Venture
United Petro Group and Sadhav Shipping Ltd. announce a major partnership to establish shipbuilding and offshore facilities in Odisha, India. This initiative, backed by the government, seeks to enhance maritime infrastructure and align with India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, fostering significant growth in the region.
In a significant move to bolster maritime infrastructure, United Petro Group of Singapore and Mumbai-based Sadhav Shipping Ltd. have teamed up to establish expansive shipbuilding and offshore facilities in Odisha, India.
The partnership was formalized with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, held on January 28, in Bhubaneswar. The event saw attendance from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent industry leaders.
This initiative aligns with the Indian government's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aiming to advance port-led development and form maritime clusters. The joint venture will benefit from the Maritime Development Fund and other strategic initiatives from the 2025 Union Budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)
