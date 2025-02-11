India's Investment Revolution: From Red Tape to Red Carpet

In a significant address at the Invest Karnataka-2025 meet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's paradigm shift from bureaucratic hurdles to welcoming global investors with enthusiasm, describing the approach as rolling out a 'red carpet' instead of 'red tape.'

The minister stressed the consensus across all governance levels in India focusing on a market-led economy where the private sector assumes a leadership role. This strategy aims for sustainable economic development driven by stability and predictability in policy environments, allowing investors to engage with confidence.

He pointed out Karnataka as a prime investment destination, offering world-class infrastructure and skilled human resources, and was supported by state leaders and notable industry figures like Anand Mahindra and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)