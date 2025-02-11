Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims 26 Lives in Ethiopia's Oromiya Region

A devastating bus crash in Ethiopia's Oromiya region has resulted in at least 26 fatalities. The bus was en route from Shambu to Addis Ababa when it overturned. Besides the deaths, 42 individuals sustained injuries, and officials fear the death toll may rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:44 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims 26 Lives in Ethiopia's Oromiya Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck in Ethiopia's Oromiya region as a fatal bus accident claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, according to Fana Broadcasting, which is affiliated with the state.

The ill-fated bus was traveling from Shambu, located in the western part of the country, to Addis Ababa, when it overturned. East Wollega Zone's traffic safety inspector, Asnake Mesfin, confirmed these details.

The tragedy also left 42 people injured, and there are concerns that the death toll might climb further. Ethiopia frequently experiences deadly traffic incidents due to substandard driving practices and poorly maintained vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025