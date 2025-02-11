Tragic Bus Accident Claims 26 Lives in Ethiopia's Oromiya Region

Tragedy struck in Ethiopia's Oromiya region as a fatal bus accident claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, according to Fana Broadcasting, which is affiliated with the state.

The ill-fated bus was traveling from Shambu, located in the western part of the country, to Addis Ababa, when it overturned. East Wollega Zone's traffic safety inspector, Asnake Mesfin, confirmed these details.

The tragedy also left 42 people injured, and there are concerns that the death toll might climb further. Ethiopia frequently experiences deadly traffic incidents due to substandard driving practices and poorly maintained vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)