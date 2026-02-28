HPV Vaccination Drive Launched to Combat Cervical Cancer

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a critical HPV Vaccination Campaign at Indira Gandhi Medical College on Saturday, targeting 65,000 girls aged 14 years within the next 90 days. The vaccine aims to prevent infections from high-risk Human Papillomavirus types, responsible for over 90 percent of cervical cancers, according to an official statement.

In an appeal to parents, panchayat representatives, and health workers, Sukhu emphasized the need for widespread public awareness to ensure the campaign's success. The vaccination, provided free of charge, will become part of the routine immunization program under medical supervision. Within the next eight months, advanced medical technology is set to be implemented across state medical institutions.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital is planned for Hamirpur at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, aiming to provide accessible cancer treatment. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to develop health tourism, enhancing healthcare facilities and benefiting state residents and healthcare professionals alike.