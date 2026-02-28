Navigating the Skies Amid Middle East Turmoil
The government held a review meeting to assess aviation preparedness due to the Middle East crisis. India suspended its Middle East flights, prompting airlines to reroute flights for safety. Airports are coordinating with airlines to support passengers and crew amid the region's airspace closures.
- Country:
- India
The government conducted a comprehensive review of aviation stakeholders' preparedness as the Middle East situation evolves, emphasizing the need for airlines to ensure timely rerouting and diversions in line with safety protocols.
Flight operations to and from the Middle East are disrupted due to airspace closures following recent attacks in the region. In response, Indian airlines have suspended operations, affecting numerous travelers.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu led a high-level meeting focusing on passenger safety, operational continuity, and real-time coordination. Airports are urged to improve coordination with airlines to ensure robust passenger amenities and crew support during these challenging times.
