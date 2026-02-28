Navigating the Skies Amid Middle East Turmoil

The government conducted a comprehensive review of aviation stakeholders' preparedness as the Middle East situation evolves, emphasizing the need for airlines to ensure timely rerouting and diversions in line with safety protocols.

Flight operations to and from the Middle East are disrupted due to airspace closures following recent attacks in the region. In response, Indian airlines have suspended operations, affecting numerous travelers.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu led a high-level meeting focusing on passenger safety, operational continuity, and real-time coordination. Airports are urged to improve coordination with airlines to ensure robust passenger amenities and crew support during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)