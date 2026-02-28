Left Menu

Navigating the Skies Amid Middle East Turmoil

The government held a review meeting to assess aviation preparedness due to the Middle East crisis. India suspended its Middle East flights, prompting airlines to reroute flights for safety. Airports are coordinating with airlines to support passengers and crew amid the region's airspace closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:49 IST
Navigating the Skies Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government conducted a comprehensive review of aviation stakeholders' preparedness as the Middle East situation evolves, emphasizing the need for airlines to ensure timely rerouting and diversions in line with safety protocols.

Flight operations to and from the Middle East are disrupted due to airspace closures following recent attacks in the region. In response, Indian airlines have suspended operations, affecting numerous travelers.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu led a high-level meeting focusing on passenger safety, operational continuity, and real-time coordination. Airports are urged to improve coordination with airlines to ensure robust passenger amenities and crew support during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transformative Education at St Berchmans: A Century of Nation-Building

Transformative Education at St Berchmans: A Century of Nation-Building

 India
2
Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Mangaluru and Bengaluru Airports

Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Mangaluru and Bengaluru Airports

 India
3
Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

 India
4
Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026