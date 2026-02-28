India Braces for Intense Heatwave: IMD Warns of Potential Impacts
The India Meteorological Department projects intense heatwave conditions over several regions between March and May. This may affect public health, power demand, and water resources, especially for vulnerable populations. A potential shift from weak La Nina to neutral ENSO conditions is also anticipated.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting above-normal heatwave conditions for various parts of the country between March and May. The affected regions include West Rajasthan, Gujarat, and other key states, posing significant concerns for public health and vital services.
IMD's Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, highlighted the risks associated with the anticipated heatwave, including increased pressure on water resources and power demand. Vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and outdoor workers are particularly at risk.
In terms of temperature predictions for March, the IMD expects normal to below-normal maximum temperatures across many regions, excluding some northern and eastern parts of India. Once neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation conditions return, the dynamic climate patterns over the period may further complicate forecasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- heatwave
- IMD
- forecast
- La Nina
- ENSO
- public health
- temperature
- rainfall
- climate
ALSO READ
TikTok Returns to Albania: Balancing Online Safety and Censorship
Governor Devvrat Advocates for Natural Farming's Vital Role in Public Health
Meta's Strategic AI Leap with Google's Tensor Chips
Next-gen AI biosensors promise faster, smarter pandemic surveillance
Meghalaya's Leap in Public Health Education: IIPH Shillong to Become State University