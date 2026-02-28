Left Menu

India Braces for Intense Heatwave: IMD Warns of Potential Impacts

The India Meteorological Department projects intense heatwave conditions over several regions between March and May. This may affect public health, power demand, and water resources, especially for vulnerable populations. A potential shift from weak La Nina to neutral ENSO conditions is also anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting above-normal heatwave conditions for various parts of the country between March and May. The affected regions include West Rajasthan, Gujarat, and other key states, posing significant concerns for public health and vital services.

IMD's Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, highlighted the risks associated with the anticipated heatwave, including increased pressure on water resources and power demand. Vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and outdoor workers are particularly at risk.

In terms of temperature predictions for March, the IMD expects normal to below-normal maximum temperatures across many regions, excluding some northern and eastern parts of India. Once neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation conditions return, the dynamic climate patterns over the period may further complicate forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

