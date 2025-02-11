Left Menu

Market Dynamics: Consolidation and Growth in Indian Realty

The market share of India's top 15 realty developers has doubled to around 20% over five years, driven by demand consolidation amid economic changes. Key urban areas and supportive fiscal policies are enhancing the sector's appeal. Experts forecast continued growth, anticipating a thriving market in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:56 IST
Market Dynamics: Consolidation and Growth in Indian Realty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In recent developments, Godrej Properties CEO Gaurav Pandey highlighted a significant upward trend in the market share of India's leading realty developers, which has doubled to nearly 20% over the last five years. Speaking at the FICCI real estate conference, Pandey emphasized consolidation towards major brands as a recurring pattern in the industry.

He pointed out an unprecedented demand of 1 billion square feet in the residential real estate sector in 2024, a record-breaking figure largely concentrated in India's top urban centers like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. This surge in demand equates to approximately Rs 8.5 lakh crore in sales, revealing a promising landscape for big developers.

The recent fiscal policies, including tax cuts and a repo rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of India, have been hailed as catalysts for spurring consumer confidence and triggering widespread economic benefits. Experts foresee a boost in consumption demand, indirectly benefitting the residential market. Additionally, the office market is on a strong growth trajectory, projecting robust leasing activities in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025