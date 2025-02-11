Market Dynamics: Consolidation and Growth in Indian Realty

In recent developments, Godrej Properties CEO Gaurav Pandey highlighted a significant upward trend in the market share of India's leading realty developers, which has doubled to nearly 20% over the last five years. Speaking at the FICCI real estate conference, Pandey emphasized consolidation towards major brands as a recurring pattern in the industry.

He pointed out an unprecedented demand of 1 billion square feet in the residential real estate sector in 2024, a record-breaking figure largely concentrated in India's top urban centers like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. This surge in demand equates to approximately Rs 8.5 lakh crore in sales, revealing a promising landscape for big developers.

The recent fiscal policies, including tax cuts and a repo rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of India, have been hailed as catalysts for spurring consumer confidence and triggering widespread economic benefits. Experts foresee a boost in consumption demand, indirectly benefitting the residential market. Additionally, the office market is on a strong growth trajectory, projecting robust leasing activities in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)