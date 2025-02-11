Left Menu

Lennox Expands in Chennai: A USD 6 Million Investment Boost

Lennox announced a USD 6 million investment to expand its Global Capability Centre in Chennai, increasing its workforce by 600 staff members. Meanwhile, Prashanthi Balamandira Trust is set to raise Rs 18 crore for a 600-bed hospital in Karnataka. Alvarez and Marsal India appoints Saurav Kumar as MD in its infra practice.

Lennox, a leader in the HVACR industry, has unveiled plans for a substantial expansion of its Global Capability Centre in Chennai with a USD 6 million investment. This move will boost its workforce by 600, broadening the facility's reach to 1.5 lakh square feet.

In another development, the Karnataka-based non-profit Prashanthi Balamandira Trust is set to raise Rs 18 crore through a social stock exchange listing. The funds are intended for the construction of a 600-bed hospital in Chikkaballapur, aiming to enhance healthcare access in the region.

Meanwhile, professional services heavyweight Alvarez and Marsal India announced the appointment of Saurav Kumar as the managing director of its infrastructure and capital projects division. Kumar brings extensive experience from his previous role at McKinsey and Co.

