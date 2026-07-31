"No writer or artist should be thrown out for different opinions": Taslima Nasreen on freedom of speech

Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasreen, who arrived in Kolkata on Friday after nearly 19 years, said that freedom of expression is essential for democracy and that no writer or artist should be forced to leave their country over their opinions or ideas. Speaking to ANI, Nasreen said, "Freedom of expression is very important for democracy. Without freedom of expression, there is no democracy."

She further added that "India is a democratic country, and I think freedom of speech must be restored. No writer or artist should be forced to leave their country because of their different opinions or ideas." She also expressed her happiness as she came back to Kolkata and credited the Secular Mission Trust and the West Bengal government for providing her security to facilitate the visit after nearly 19 years.

Nasreen said she never thought it would be possible to return to the city and said that she hoped to visit Kolkata more frequently, including during the city's book fairs and literary festivals. The author, who has lived in exile for years, said lack of security and support from other governments had kept her away. "I am very happy because I didn't think it would ever be possible for me to come back to Kolkata. Osman Gani Mallik of Secular Mission Trust actually made it possible. I really thank him because he invited me and took the initiative to arrange security for me so that I could come back. I couldn't come to Kolkata because I didn't get security, and I didn't get any support from other governments, but this government actually provided me with security so that I could come back. So I think that it will be very good if I could come back now and then, during the Book Fair and during Lit Fest," she said.

"I think that it's very important. So I came back, and I hope that other writers and artists could enjoy their freedom of speech," she added. The writer and activist, who has been living in exile since 1994, had previously said she had been invited to the city by an organisation called Secular Mission, headed by Osman Gani Mallik. (ANI)