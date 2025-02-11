Karnataka Rolls Out Red Carpet for Investors: A New Era of Economic Growth

At the Invest Karnataka-2025 meet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored India's commitment to welcoming investors with more favorable conditions, transitioning from 'red tape' to 'red carpet'. This shift aims to attract sustainable economic development driven by a market-led economy.

Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of policy stability and consensus across government levels to ensure investor confidence. He noted that India's vast and growing market, along with policy measures, assures a conducive environment for investment. Recent economic decisions, including a tax cut and a reduced Repo Rate, have been made to strengthen demand dynamics.

JSW Group's Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced a significant Rs 1.2 lakh crore investment in Karnataka to enhance sectors like steel, energy, and infrastructure, reflecting the company's trust in Karnataka's potential. This substantial commitment points to a broader trend of strategic investments poised to energize the state's industrial and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)