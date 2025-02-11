Left Menu

Rising Yields: European Bonds React to Global Market Shifts

German government bond yields surged to their largest daily increase in nearly four months due to U.S. tariffs, Federal Reserve chair Powell's testimony, and rising energy prices. Key market responses include a rise in German and Italian bonds, exacerbated by increased U.S. Treasury yields.

German government bond yields experienced their sharpest daily increase in almost four months on Tuesday, driven by newly imposed U.S. tariffs, remarks from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, and escalating energy prices.

The European Union pledged to enact "firm and proportionate countermeasures" following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, fueling trade war fears.

Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year bond rate rose by 7 basis points to 2.434%, its highest in a week. U.S. bond yield rises have been cited as a catalyst, with wider implications for the eurozone bond market.

