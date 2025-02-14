Left Menu

Tragic Train Mishap on Pilgrimage Journey to Ayodhya

A pilgrimage turned tragic when a 50-year-old man, Kanhaiya Lal Pandey, was killed in a train accident. While traveling to Ayodhya, he died after crossing a rail section in the Bandiakala area. Police are investigating the incident after notifying his family for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:07 IST
Tragic Train Mishap on Pilgrimage Journey to Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

A pilgrimage to Ayodhya took a tragic turn for a 50-year-old man from Jharkhand on Friday. Kanhaiya Lal Pandey, traveling from Lucknow, was involved in a fatal train accident in the Bandiakala area, according to police reports.

The accident occurred as he attempted to navigate the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section to access a washroom. Despite the bustling railway network, his journey was cut short, raising concerns over passenger safety.

Speaking about the incident, Vijay Singh, in-charge of Bandhukaala Police Station, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. Pandey's family in Hazaribagh district has been informed, and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination for further analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025