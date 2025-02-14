Tragic Train Mishap on Pilgrimage Journey to Ayodhya

A pilgrimage to Ayodhya took a tragic turn for a 50-year-old man from Jharkhand on Friday. Kanhaiya Lal Pandey, traveling from Lucknow, was involved in a fatal train accident in the Bandiakala area, according to police reports.

The accident occurred as he attempted to navigate the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section to access a washroom. Despite the bustling railway network, his journey was cut short, raising concerns over passenger safety.

Speaking about the incident, Vijay Singh, in-charge of Bandhukaala Police Station, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. Pandey's family in Hazaribagh district has been informed, and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination for further analysis.

