Tragic Train Mishap on Pilgrimage Journey to Ayodhya
A pilgrimage turned tragic when a 50-year-old man, Kanhaiya Lal Pandey, was killed in a train accident. While traveling to Ayodhya, he died after crossing a rail section in the Bandiakala area. Police are investigating the incident after notifying his family for further proceedings.
A pilgrimage to Ayodhya took a tragic turn for a 50-year-old man from Jharkhand on Friday. Kanhaiya Lal Pandey, traveling from Lucknow, was involved in a fatal train accident in the Bandiakala area, according to police reports.
The accident occurred as he attempted to navigate the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section to access a washroom. Despite the bustling railway network, his journey was cut short, raising concerns over passenger safety.
Speaking about the incident, Vijay Singh, in-charge of Bandhukaala Police Station, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. Pandey's family in Hazaribagh district has been informed, and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination for further analysis.
