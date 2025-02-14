Chill in Retail: U.S. Sales Decline Amid Weather and Tariff Concerns

U.S. retail sales experienced their most significant drop in nearly two years this January. The decline, attributed to extreme weather conditions, wildfires, and motor vehicle shortages, hints at an economic slowdown at the start of the first quarter, as reported by the Commerce Department last Friday. Nevertheless, the larger-than-expected drop may not signify a lasting decline in consumer spending, given previously robust monthly increases.

An upward revision to December's sales softened the impact of the January figures. Economists cautioned that seasonal adjustments could suggest larger swings in the data, similarly noted in the January consumer inflation report. Prospects for further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts remain uncertain, hampered by Trump administration tariff policies that overshadow the economy.

Despite January's chilling reports, economists anticipate a potential sales rebound in the coming months. January's numbers showed a 0.9% decrease in retail sales after December's revised 0.7% increase. Hit by weather and tariff debates, sales have oscillated amid heightened prices and consumer sentiment concerns, supporting cautious actions by the Federal Reserve and spotlighting persistent economic uncertainties.

