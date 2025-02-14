Europe's NATO Defense Spending: A Credit Crunch Dilemma

European NATO members could face credit downgrades if they heed U.S. President Donald Trump's demands to increase defense spending, according to S&P Global. Although European countries have doubled their military expenditure since 2014, their spending remains below NATO's 2% GDP guideline, contrasting sharply with the U.S.'s contribution to the military budget.

European defense spending averages just 1.9% of GDP compared to the U.S.'s 3.3%. S&P explored three scenarios for future expenditure: reaching a NATO average of 2.67%, matching the U.S. level at 3.3%, or escalating to Trump's suggested 5%. Only the last scenario risks severely affecting credit ratings due to financial pressures.

The potential fiscal strain could see nations like Germany and France increasing their deficits dramatically. Romania risks a downgrade to 'junk' status, and Britain's deficit could worsen significantly. Experts suggest collective action, potentially through joint EU debt issuance, though such measures come with their own complexities and opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)