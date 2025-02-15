Left Menu

Brahmasri Madugula Nagaphani Sarma: A Beacon of Indian Liturgical Heritage

Sanskrit and Telugu scholar Brahmasri Madugula Nagaphani Sarma receives the Padma Shri for his remarkable contributions to Indian literature and oratory. Known for his mastery in Avadhanam, Sarma has safeguarded India's linguistic and spiritual traditions, authoring numerous books, poems, and songs that inspire cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:05 IST
Brahmasri Madugula Nagaphani Sarma Honored with Padma Shri for reviving the art of Avadhanam. Image Credit: ANI
Sanskrit and Telugu scholar Brahmasri Madugula Nagaphani Sarma has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his significant contributions to Indian literature and oratory. Recognized for his mastery in poetry, discourse, and classical literature, Sarma has been instrumental in preserving India's rich linguistic legacy.

Achieving prominence at an early age, Sarma performed his initial Avadhanam at just 14, earning the title of the nation's youngest Avadhani. His prolific career boasts over 2,000 Avadhanams, showcasing his exceptional memory, poetic genius, and adept understanding of both Sanskrit and Telugu literature. His dedication to these arts not only captivated audiences but also secured his place as a cultural icon.

In addition to his performances, Sarma is the author of 'Vishwabharatam,' a significant Sanskrit work inspired by major political events in India. His extensive bibliography includes over 40 books and 33,000 poems, contributing to the preservation of Vedic and nationalistic ideals. Sarma regards the award as a testament to the enduring wisdom of Sanskrit and the literary depth of Telugu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

