Rajasthan's Path to Power Efficiency: Lessons from Odisha's Success

Rajasthan's power distribution companies stand to significantly reduce their current transmission losses, pegged at 15-20 percent, by adopting a structured public-private partnership approach, according to a leading expert.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, pointed out that the state could draw inspiration from Odisha, where a similar model has been successfully implemented, resulting in improved efficiency, reduced losses, and heightened consumer satisfaction. Odisha's achievements, marked by an average reduction of 11 percent in AT&C losses over the past five years, have been recognized in national rankings.

A pivotal element in this transformation has been a Rs 4,200 crore investment focusing on infrastructure, network expansion, and technology integration, which has not only fortified the power distribution system but also generated employment through thousands of local contracts. Additionally, Rajasthan's example in Ajmer demonstrates the efficacy of private involvement, showing marked improvements in reliability and consumer growth, alongside a rise in digital transactions.

