Legal Turbulence: Air India Faces Lawsuit After Tragic 2025 Crash

Air India is confronting legal action in London over a devastating crash that claimed 260 lives in June 2025. The lawsuit, lodged by estates and relatives of the deceased, accuses the airline following the crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departing from Ahmedabad to London.

The aircraft, carrying 242 people, plummeted shortly after takeoff on June 12, resulting in a catastrophic fireball upon impact with a medical college in Ahmedabad. Tragically, only one individual survived, while 19 others on the ground also perished.

In a parallel legal battle, the families of four victims have filed a lawsuit against Boeing in the United States, alleging malfunctioning fuel switches were responsible for the crash. This suit involves accusations against Boeing and Honeywell, the company that manufactured the switches.