Tragic Loss: Investigation into Nine Newborn Deaths in Siberian Hospital

Russian authorities have initiated a criminal investigation following the deaths of nine newborns at a Siberian maternity hospital, allegedly due to negligence, according to a statement released on Tuesday. The state Investigative Committee is actively questioning staff and has seized medical records as forensic tests are conducted to understand the causes of these tragic deaths in Novokuznetsk.

The Novokuznetsk hospital, where the incident occurred, reported that it had treated 32 babies in intensive care since the beginning of December, with 17 in critical condition suffering from severe intrauterine infections. Despite adhering to clinical guidelines, the facility confirmed that nine of these newborns did not survive, as per its own statement.

The situation has sparked widespread outrage both in media reports and on social media platforms. Ilya Seredyuk, the governor of the Kuzbass region, announced that the hospital's main doctor has been suspended during the ongoing investigation. The tragic incident raises critical concerns about Russia's healthcare system and the country's efforts to boost its low birth rate, a key priority under President Vladimir Putin's leadership. Meanwhile, regional health minister Andrei Tarasov stated in a television interview that an investigation is currently taking place. As a preventive measure, the hospital has halted new admissions citing an influx of respiratory infections, avoiding direct reference to the neonatal deaths.