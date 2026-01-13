Left Menu

Basmati Trade Standoff: Indian Rice Exports Hit by Iran Turmoil

Indian basmati rice exports to Iran have nearly ground to a halt due to protests in Iran, risk of non-payment, and potential additional U.S. tariffs. Exporters are concerned about existing deals and the economic turmoil affecting import payments, further exacerbated by recent policy changes in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:58 IST
Basmati Trade Standoff: Indian Rice Exports Hit by Iran Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's basmati rice exports to Iran have slowed nearly to a halt amidst nationwide protests in the Gulf nation. Suppliers are cautious about new deals due to fears of non-payments and looming U.S. tariffs, trade officials disclosed.

According to U.S. President Donald Trump, any country trading with Iran will face a 25% tariff on its U.S. commerce, a directive that has made Indian exporters wary. Akshay Gupta, head of bulk exports at KRBL Ltd, emphasized the additional challenge posed by this proposed tariff to India's rice sector.

India, Iran's largest rice supplier, accounts for nearly two-thirds of Iran's rice imports. Payment concerns for recent shipments remain high amid protests sparked by the rial's devaluation. Importers' ability to honor existing commitments is uncertain, escalating anxieties for exporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension at the Border: India's Chief of Army Stresses Vigilance

Tension at the Border: India's Chief of Army Stresses Vigilance

 India
2
Captain's Negligence at Sea: Trial Over Fatal Collision

Captain's Negligence at Sea: Trial Over Fatal Collision

 United Kingdom
3
India's Job Market Surge: AI Leading the Charge in 2025

India's Job Market Surge: AI Leading the Charge in 2025

 India
4
G RAM G Act: Transforming Rural Employment with Technological Oversight

G RAM G Act: Transforming Rural Employment with Technological Oversight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026