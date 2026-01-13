Tragic Tile Truck Overturns, Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district after a truck loaded with tiles overturned onto a vehicle behind it. The unfortunate accident was reported by local police on Tuesday.

According to officials, the incident occurred late Monday night near Undwa village on the Ratlam-Jhabua Road, roughly 20 km from the district headquarters. The truck lost control on a climb before reversing and collapsing onto a loading vehicle carrying empty egg crates.

The three deceased, identified as Riyaz (48), Zafar (52), and Abdul Hamid (50), were trapped within the loading vehicle. Rescue efforts lasted over two hours as authorities utilized cranes and a JCB machine to separate the vehicles. A case has been lodged as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)