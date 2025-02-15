Gautam Adani Visits Ajmer Sharif: A Symbol of Unity and Devotion

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, alongside his wife, Priti Adani, made a notable visit to the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, where they presented a traditional "makhmali chadar" and flowers. Their visit underscores the importance of this holy site, which is open to individuals of all faiths and religions, reflecting its secular heritage.

Located in Ajmer, this shrine honors Sufi saint Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chishti, a noteworthy figure from Persia, whose teachings advocate harmony and inclusivity. The entrance of the shrine is adorned with an intricately designed marble and gold-plated tomb, securing its sanctity with a silver railing and a marble screen. Historically, it has welcomed notable figures like Emperors Akbar and Shah Jahan, who also contributed to the mosque structures within the complex.

To further elevate the spiritual voyage for pilgrims, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has introduced several progressive measures. These include the release of the Urs Operations Manual, the launch of the official Dargah Web Portal, and the new "Garib Nawaz" App, all designed to modernize and simplify the pilgrimage experience. These initiatives align with the Indian Government's Digital India agenda, ensuring a seamless, inclusive, and transparent visit for all attendees while honoring the devotion to the Sufi saint.

