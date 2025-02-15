Modi's Vision: India's Journey Towards Economic and Governance Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday the government's plan to establish a Deregulation Commission aimed at reducing state involvement in governance. Speaking at the ET Now Global Business Summit, Modi highlighted the reduction of numerous compliances through the Jan Vishwas 2.0 initiative to facilitate ease of doing business.

Modi underscored the country's shift from a 'Fear of Business' to an 'Ease of Doing Business' environment. He emphasized the importance of the private sector in the development journey for Viksit Bharat, citing sectors like nuclear energy and space have been opened for investment to enhance efficiency.

Highlighting the Svamitva Yojana, Modi discussed reforms in property rights, advocating for economic development and banking access in rural areas. He praised governmental strategies in banking reforms that have enabled significant financial inclusion, as evidenced by Mudra Yojana's success.

