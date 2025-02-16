Rush Hour at New Delhi Station: Panic Averted Amid Passenger Surge

Panic gripped New Delhi Railway Station as a sudden surge of passengers resulted in a stampede-like scenario on Saturday evening. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that the situation is under control, with the injured being taken to hospitals and no fatalities reported.

Railway Board officials dismissed rumors of train cancellations and noted that mild injuries occurred as passengers pushed one another due to the unexpected rush. Executive Director Dilip Kumar confirmed that the exact cause would be determined through CCTV footage analysis.

A press note detailed that Northern Railways deployed four special trains to manage the congestion, effectively easing the crowd. Authorities have initiated a high-level inquiry to investigate the incident thoroughly.

