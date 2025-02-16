Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Powers Up for Double-Digit Growth

Hero MotoCorp, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, projects double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year. This optimism is driven by strategic investments in new products, premium segments, and technology upgrades. CFO Vivek Anand highlighted the positive outlook and potential market growth spurred by recent budgetary tax reliefs.

Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, is eyeing double-digit revenue growth for the upcoming fiscal year. This forecast comes on the heels of steady investments in innovative product lines and segments as confirmed by Vivek Anand, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

For the December quarter, Hero MotoCorp reported a revenue of Rs 10,260 crore and anticipates further double-digit growth within the current fiscal year. According to Anand, the company's performance in the first nine months and an optimistic start to the fourth quarter bolster this forecast.

Hero MotoCorp's strategy includes maintaining its commitment to developing a premium and electric vehicle (EV) portfolio alongside enhancing customer services under the Hero 2.0 and Premia initiatives. They are also enhancing their existing sales outlets and launching premium showrooms to expand their market presence.

