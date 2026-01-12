TVK Chief Vijay Appears Before CBI in Connection to Karur Stampede Case

On Monday, Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), headed to Delhi, responding to a summons by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the Karur stampede case. His party sought assurance from national capital police concerning his security amid this high-profile inquiry.

Vijay departed Chennai at the early hours of 7 am on a chartered flight, accompanied by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna. The scheduled questioning at the CBI headquarters reflects the agency's active probe following the unfortunate incident during a political meeting on September 27, 2025, which tragically led to 41 fatalities and over 60 injuries.

Acting on a Supreme Court order, the CBI assumed control from a Special Investigation Team (SIT), marking progress in unraveling the events of that fateful day. Several TVK office bearers are under the scanner as the investigation delves deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)