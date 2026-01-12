Tragic Fire in Arki Claims Young Life

A tragic fire incident claimed the life of a boy, aged around seven, in the Old Bus Stand area of Arki subdivision in Solan district, officials reported on Monday.

The fire broke out late on Sunday night and destroyed several shops. Some individuals are still feared to be trapped, according to reports. Firefighters were deployed from neighboring locations including Arki, Solan, Nalagarh, Boieluganj, and the Ambuja plant in an effort to control the blaze.

The young victim succumbed to the fire in a UCO Bank branch that was also engulfed in flames, said Solan Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh on Monday. Firefighting units are working tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

(With inputs from agencies.)