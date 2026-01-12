Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Arki Claims Young Life

A tragic fire in Arki's Old Bus Stand area resulted in the death of a young boy and the gutting of several shops. Authorities continue efforts to extinguish the fire and prevent further damage. The incident has raised concerns about safety measures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-01-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 09:11 IST
Tragic Fire in Arki Claims Young Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire incident claimed the life of a boy, aged around seven, in the Old Bus Stand area of Arki subdivision in Solan district, officials reported on Monday.

The fire broke out late on Sunday night and destroyed several shops. Some individuals are still feared to be trapped, according to reports. Firefighters were deployed from neighboring locations including Arki, Solan, Nalagarh, Boieluganj, and the Ambuja plant in an effort to control the blaze.

The young victim succumbed to the fire in a UCO Bank branch that was also engulfed in flames, said Solan Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh on Monday. Firefighting units are working tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-Navy Chief's Electoral Roll Clarification: ECI Responds

Ex-Navy Chief's Electoral Roll Clarification: ECI Responds

 India
2
Revving Up for CAFE III: India's Next Step in Fuel Efficiency

Revving Up for CAFE III: India's Next Step in Fuel Efficiency

 India
3
Hungary's Asylum Grant to Ex-Polish Justice Minister Escalates Warsaw-Budapest Tensions

Hungary's Asylum Grant to Ex-Polish Justice Minister Escalates Warsaw-Budape...

 Global
4
Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Boosts Equities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Boosts Equities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026