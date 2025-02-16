Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: A Night of Chaos and Loss

A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station late Saturday night claimed the lives of 18 people, primarily Maha Kumbh pilgrims, as tens of thousands crowded onto platforms amidst last-minute changes and delays.

Railway staff spent the subsequent hours cleaning the remains of chaos, from belongings to dejected families, as investigators began their inquiry into the causes. Measures are being tightened to prevent future disasters on India's busy rail network.

Central government has announced compensation for victims' families, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on social media. The challenges of managing station capacity remain under scrutiny as staff resumed normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)