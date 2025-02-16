Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in 18 fatalities, including Pinki Devi, and several injuries. The chaos was attributed to crowd mismanagement during the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage. The Railways announced compensation for victims' families, highlighting the need for better crowd control measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:44 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening left 18 people dead, including Pinki Devi, who was destined for Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh pilgrimage with her family. The incident has raised questions about crowd management and safety at major transportation hubs.

Pinki Devi, from Sangam Vihar, was among the victims who were caught in the chaos. She is survived by her two children, a 13-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. Pintu Sharma, a relative of Pinki, recounted how their group of 14 to 15 members was moving towards the platform when the stampede ensued, leaving them trapped without immediate assistance.

Sharma blamed mismanagement at the railway station, citing the lack of timely announcements regarding train cancellations and rescheduling. Overcrowding at platforms 14 and 15 was a critical factor cited by officials, and the police were reportedly late to the scene. In response, Railways announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for victims' families while addressing the urgent need for improved crowd management protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025