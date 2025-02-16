Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening left 18 people dead, including Pinki Devi, who was destined for Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh pilgrimage with her family. The incident has raised questions about crowd management and safety at major transportation hubs.

Pinki Devi, from Sangam Vihar, was among the victims who were caught in the chaos. She is survived by her two children, a 13-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. Pintu Sharma, a relative of Pinki, recounted how their group of 14 to 15 members was moving towards the platform when the stampede ensued, leaving them trapped without immediate assistance.

Sharma blamed mismanagement at the railway station, citing the lack of timely announcements regarding train cancellations and rescheduling. Overcrowding at platforms 14 and 15 was a critical factor cited by officials, and the police were reportedly late to the scene. In response, Railways announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for victims' families while addressing the urgent need for improved crowd management protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)