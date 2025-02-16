Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Firecracker Unit Explosion

A devastating explosion at a firecracker unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has claimed the lives of two laborers and left three others injured. The incident, which occurred at 1:30 pm at Asian Fireworks, falls under the jurisdiction of the Kalmeshwar police station, approximately 50 kilometers from Nagpur's district headquarters.

According to Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar, the deceased workers hailed from Seoni and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh. Three individuals sustained minor injuries, with one requiring admission to the Government Medical College and Hospital. At the time of the blast, the unit had 31 people present.

The explosion's cause is currently unknown, prompting the dispatch of forensic experts to the site for investigation. The unit primarily produces 'sutli', a cord used to ignite fireworks. A senior police official had previously identified the location as SBL Energy Limited, a prominent explosives manufacturer.

(With inputs from agencies.)