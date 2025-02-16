Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Firecracker Unit Explosion
In Nagpur's Katol tehsil, a deadly explosion at a firecracker unit resulted in two fatalities and three injuries. The cause remains unknown as forensic experts investigate. The incident occurred at Asian Fireworks with 31 individuals present, highlighting safety concerns in the manufacturing process of firecracker essentials.
- Country:
- India
A devastating explosion at a firecracker unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has claimed the lives of two laborers and left three others injured. The incident, which occurred at 1:30 pm at Asian Fireworks, falls under the jurisdiction of the Kalmeshwar police station, approximately 50 kilometers from Nagpur's district headquarters.
According to Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar, the deceased workers hailed from Seoni and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh. Three individuals sustained minor injuries, with one requiring admission to the Government Medical College and Hospital. At the time of the blast, the unit had 31 people present.
The explosion's cause is currently unknown, prompting the dispatch of forensic experts to the site for investigation. The unit primarily produces 'sutli', a cord used to ignite fireworks. A senior police official had previously identified the location as SBL Energy Limited, a prominent explosives manufacturer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Pioneering India's First AI University
Political Strains: Fadnavis-Shinde Rift Challenges Maharashtra's Governance
Shastri Pledges Support in Maharashtra's Political Storm
Revival of Haffkine Institute: Maharashtra's Plan for Global Health Leadership
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Maharashtra's AI Initiative