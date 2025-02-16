Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Firecracker Unit Explosion

In Nagpur's Katol tehsil, a deadly explosion at a firecracker unit resulted in two fatalities and three injuries. The cause remains unknown as forensic experts investigate. The incident occurred at Asian Fireworks with 31 individuals present, highlighting safety concerns in the manufacturing process of firecracker essentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Firecracker Unit Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion at a firecracker unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has claimed the lives of two laborers and left three others injured. The incident, which occurred at 1:30 pm at Asian Fireworks, falls under the jurisdiction of the Kalmeshwar police station, approximately 50 kilometers from Nagpur's district headquarters.

According to Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar, the deceased workers hailed from Seoni and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh. Three individuals sustained minor injuries, with one requiring admission to the Government Medical College and Hospital. At the time of the blast, the unit had 31 people present.

The explosion's cause is currently unknown, prompting the dispatch of forensic experts to the site for investigation. The unit primarily produces 'sutli', a cord used to ignite fireworks. A senior police official had previously identified the location as SBL Energy Limited, a prominent explosives manufacturer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025