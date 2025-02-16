Madhya Pradesh's Logistics Leap: A New Era for Economic Growth

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to revitalize its economy with a comprehensive logistics policy, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Unveiled ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, the policy introduces several initiatives poised to attract both local and global investors.

Aimed at slashing logistics costs and improving supply chain efficiency, the policy encompasses cutting-edge technologies like RFID and the Unified Logistics Interface Platform. The introduction of e-delivery orders and streamlined logistics processes is also in the pipeline, which is expected to enhance operational transparency and speed.

Central to the policy is promoting green industrialization and robust infrastructure development. With initiatives such as the Green Card Scheme and state-of-the-art cargo terminals, along with financial incentives for export parks and zero waste systems, the policy aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a leading investment hub, propelling its economy forward.

