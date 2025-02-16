Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station
The unfortunate stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed at least 18 lives, including 11-year-old Suruchi and her grandparents. This incident occurred amidst the crowd trying to head to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Authorities have promised support to the affected families.
A deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station resulted in the loss of at least 18 lives, including 11-year-old Suruchi and her grandparents. The incident took place as a large number of passengers rushed to board trains to attend Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.
The overcrowding at platforms 14 and 15 led to chaos, with some passengers slipping and falling over others. The tragedy has left families devastated, as they were en route to a religious gathering.
Local officials in Bihar have begun visiting affected families like that of Suruchi's, who are struggling with their sudden loss. District Administration has guaranteed support, attempting to provide relief in this time of grief.
