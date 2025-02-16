Tragedy at New Delhi Station: A Desperate Search
Gupteshwar Yadav is desperately searching for his missing wife after losing her in the chaos of a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which resulted in 18 deaths. The incident occurred due to confusion about train departures, leading to panic and overcrowding on the platforms.
In a tragic turn of events, 58-year-old Gupteshwar Yadav clutches his mobile phone, displaying a photo of his missing wife to media personnel, his face etched with despair.
The couple, alongside Yadav's brother, was caught in a chaotic scene at New Delhi Railway Station following a sudden platform change announcement which sparked a deadly stampede.
As panic ensued, Yadav lost hold of his wife's hand amidst a sea of fellow travelers. Despite visiting multiple hospitals, he remains without news of her whereabouts as criticism mounts over the lack of immediate assistance at the scene.
