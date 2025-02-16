Left Menu

Tragedy at New Delhi Station: A Desperate Search

Gupteshwar Yadav is desperately searching for his missing wife after losing her in the chaos of a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which resulted in 18 deaths. The incident occurred due to confusion about train departures, leading to panic and overcrowding on the platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:03 IST
Tragedy at New Delhi Station: A Desperate Search
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, 58-year-old Gupteshwar Yadav clutches his mobile phone, displaying a photo of his missing wife to media personnel, his face etched with despair.

The couple, alongside Yadav's brother, was caught in a chaotic scene at New Delhi Railway Station following a sudden platform change announcement which sparked a deadly stampede.

As panic ensued, Yadav lost hold of his wife's hand amidst a sea of fellow travelers. Despite visiting multiple hospitals, he remains without news of her whereabouts as criticism mounts over the lack of immediate assistance at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025