Tragedy at New Delhi Station: A Desperate Search

In a tragic turn of events, 58-year-old Gupteshwar Yadav clutches his mobile phone, displaying a photo of his missing wife to media personnel, his face etched with despair.

The couple, alongside Yadav's brother, was caught in a chaotic scene at New Delhi Railway Station following a sudden platform change announcement which sparked a deadly stampede.

As panic ensued, Yadav lost hold of his wife's hand amidst a sea of fellow travelers. Despite visiting multiple hospitals, he remains without news of her whereabouts as criticism mounts over the lack of immediate assistance at the scene.

