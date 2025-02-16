Left Menu

Call for Accountability: Railway Minister Under Fire After Fatal Stampede

Senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal holds the railway minister accountable for a deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station. The tragedy, resulting in 18 deaths, was attributed to inadequate planning for the increased traveler influx during religious events, highlighting significant mismanagement and lack of preparation.

Updated: 16-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:54 IST
In the wake of a deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station, Congress veteran Pawan Kumar Bansal has laid the onus squarely on the railway minister, questioning the lack of preparedness that contributed to the tragic event. The incident claimed 18 lives and injured several more on Saturday night.

Bansal, who previously served as a railway minister, criticized the government for its failure to foresee the surge of pilgrims due to events like the Maha Kumbh. He emphasized that the absence of adequate arrangements at railway stations was a grave oversight by the authorities.

Urging the railway minister to take responsibility, Bansal remarked that accountability should mirror the credit given for achievements within the Railways. He further suggested queue management and external measures at stations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

