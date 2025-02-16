Left Menu

Assam Unveils Industrial and Renewable Energy Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced cabinet approval for a mega industrial park and a clean energy policy. Land has been allocated for the industrial park in Morigaon district. Additionally, a new national park and increments for Ayurvedic doctors have been approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:11 IST
Assam Unveils Industrial and Renewable Energy Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed on Sunday that the state cabinet has green-lighted plans for a transformative mega industrial park and a comprehensive policy for green energy adoption.

Following the cabinet meeting, Sarma revealed that the government has committed to allocating over 188 acres of land in Morigaon district for the proposed industrial park. Additionally, the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2025 was sanctioned to bolster solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects in the state.

Among other key developments, announcements include the creation of Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park between Raimona and Manas parks and PG increments for Ayurvedic doctors completing their courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025