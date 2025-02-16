Assam Unveils Industrial and Renewable Energy Initiatives

In a significant move, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed on Sunday that the state cabinet has green-lighted plans for a transformative mega industrial park and a comprehensive policy for green energy adoption.

Following the cabinet meeting, Sarma revealed that the government has committed to allocating over 188 acres of land in Morigaon district for the proposed industrial park. Additionally, the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2025 was sanctioned to bolster solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects in the state.

Among other key developments, announcements include the creation of Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park between Raimona and Manas parks and PG increments for Ayurvedic doctors completing their courses.

