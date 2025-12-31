Left Menu

Empowering India's Future: The Road to Renewable Energy Goals

Long-term policy frameworks for hybrid renewables and technology adoption are vital for India’s renewable energy goals, say experts. Key areas include grid upgrades, domestic manufacturing incentives, and storage solutions. AI and nuclear energy are pivotal, while India's renewable milestone reflects progress and cost-competitiveness.

Long-term policy frameworks, particularly for hybrid renewables, coupled with a strong emphasis on technology adoption and manufacturing incentives, are crucial for India to achieve its renewable energy objectives, experts assert. This strategy not only aids in meeting climate commitments but also fuels industrial growth and energy security.

Piyush Goyal, CEO and Co-founder of Volks Energie, emphasizes the national priority of grid upgrades and storage solutions. He underscores the importance of domestic production of inverters, batteries, and critical components to reduce import dependencies. Meanwhile, Manish Dabkara from EKI Energy Services highlights emerging technologies like green hydrogen as solutions to flexibility challenges.

Renewable milestones are a testament to India's pursuit of its Net-Zero goals, with 51% of installed power capacity derived from non-fossil sources. As AI transforms technology adoption in the energy sector, the focus moves toward translating deployment into measurable value.

