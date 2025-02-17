Left Menu

Chaos and Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: A Security Response

Tight security measures are in place at New Delhi Railway Station following a deadly stampede that resulted in 18 casualties. Authorities have increased patrols and surveillance to manage the crowd. Confusion over train announcements led to a panic-induced rush causing the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:47 IST
In response to a catastrophic stampede that claimed 18 lives on Saturday night, New Delhi Railway Station is under tight security surveillance. Authorities have deployed additional personnel to manage the heavy rush of passengers, struggling to board trains amid ongoing congestion on Sunday.

The Delhi Police, along with the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police, have ramped up security protocols, including setting up barricades, intensifying patrols, and deploying quick reaction teams. Enhanced CCTV surveillance now feeds real-time footage to control rooms for effective crowd management.

The tragedy occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday when a mix-up in train announcements led to a mass surge on platform 16, resulting in a human bottleneck on a narrow stairway. Authorities are making announcements to direct commuters safely and prevent further incidents as dense crowds persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

