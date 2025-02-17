Left Menu

Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani Earns Prestigious JCI Accreditation, Leading in Quality Healthcare

Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani in Chennai celebrates earning the Joint Commission International (JCI) Gold Seal of Approval, highlighting its commitment to patient safety and quality healthcare. The accreditation underscores the hospital's dedication to maintaining high standards and integrating modern healthcare advancements to provide exceptional patient outcomes.

Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani awarded Gold Seal of Approval by Joint Commission International( JCI ), World's First Hospital to Achieve the Latest 8th Edition Standards. Image Credit: ANI
Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has proudly announced its receipt of the esteemed Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, becoming the world's first hospital to earn the distinguished Gold Seal of Approval®. This accolade sets Kauvery Hospital apart as a leading healthcare provider, recognized for its unwavering commitment to patient safety, quality healthcare, and continual improvement in medical practices.

JCI accreditation is regarded worldwide as a benchmark for healthcare excellence. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a testament to Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani's superior performance in patient care, safety, and operational effectiveness. This recognition comes as the hospital aligns with JCI's newly revised 8th Edition Accreditation Standards for Hospitals, effective January 1, 2025, which emphasize environmental sustainability, modern healthcare technology, and cybersecurity.

Notably, the revised standards highlight patient safety through a non-punitive approach to event reporting, promoting transparency and ongoing learning. They also enhance protocols for organ and tissue transplant programs and guidelines for vulnerable patient care. Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, expressed pride in this achievement, reaffirming the hospital's dedication to advancing its services while exceeding global standards for exceptional patient-centered care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

