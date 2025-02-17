Left Menu

Bangladeshi Vessel Sinks in Muriganga: Environmental Concerns Loom

A Bangladeshi vessel carrying fly ash sank in West Bengal's Muriganga river after hitting a sandbar. Efforts to evacuate and tow it are underway. Concerns grow over potential river contamination as video shows dumping of fly ash. The situation is closely monitored by authorities and local fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 12:53 IST
Bangladeshi Vessel Sinks in Muriganga: Environmental Concerns Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi vessel, transporting fly ash to a neighboring country, sank in the Muriganga river in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The sinking followed a collision with a sandbar, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

Authorities are currently working on evacuating the fly ash cargo before the vessel is towed for further action. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) reported the safety of all crew members, who are now at the Sagar police station, while evacuation and towing plans are in progress.

A video shared by a panchayat member from Ghoramara Island captured the vessel allegedly releasing fly ash into the river, sparking concerns among local fishermen about river contamination. Officials assured that port operations remain unaffected, and such incidents are common due to sandbars and poor navigation at night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025