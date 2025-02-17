Bangladeshi Vessel Sinks in Muriganga: Environmental Concerns Loom

A Bangladeshi vessel, transporting fly ash to a neighboring country, sank in the Muriganga river in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The sinking followed a collision with a sandbar, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

Authorities are currently working on evacuating the fly ash cargo before the vessel is towed for further action. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) reported the safety of all crew members, who are now at the Sagar police station, while evacuation and towing plans are in progress.

A video shared by a panchayat member from Ghoramara Island captured the vessel allegedly releasing fly ash into the river, sparking concerns among local fishermen about river contamination. Officials assured that port operations remain unaffected, and such incidents are common due to sandbars and poor navigation at night.

