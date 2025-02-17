India's Pomegranate Breakthrough: Navigating New Shores

India has marked a historic milestone in agricultural exports with the successful completion of its first-ever commercial sea shipments of premium Sangola and Bhagwa pomegranates to Australia. Spearheaded by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in conjunction with AgroStar and Kay Bee Exports, this initiative represents a significant leap in expanding market accessibility for Indian fresh produce.

Following the establishment of a work plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in February 2024, initial air shipments in July 2024 assessed demand, paving the way for a strategic transition to cost-efficient sea shipments. The departure of the sea-freight on December 6, 2024, and subsequent arrival in January 2025 demonstrated successful logistical execution, as 5.7 MT of Solapur-sourced pomegranates reached Sydney with 1,872 more boxes of the Bhagwa variety making it to Brisbane.

These efforts not only benefit farmers through competitive pricing but also build consumer confidence via ANARNET, India's traceability system. APEDA's Chairman, Abhishek Dev, highlights the pivotal role played by APEDA in securing market access, contributing to a 20 percent growth in pomegranate exports. The successful venture sets the stage for increased export volumes, reinforcing India's global presence and strengthening trade ties with Australia.

