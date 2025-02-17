Reliance Industries Soars to No. 2 in FutureBrand Index, Surpassing Apple

In a groundbreaking development, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has claimed the No. 2 position in the FutureBrand Index 2024, leaving behind technology titan Apple. This achievement signals the first instance of an Indian company breaking into the top three of this esteemed global ranking, underscoring the expanding impact of Indian corporations internationally.

The 2024 FutureBrand Index highlights Reliance's impressive ascent from No. 13 in 2023 to No. 2, signifying its robust brand presence, consumer confidence, and strategic growth across various sectors such as energy, telecommunications, and retail. The Index, which assesses companies on brand perception instead of financial metrics, has seen substantial changes over the past decade.

Once dominated by US companies, the 2024 Index is more diverse, with just four US brands in the top ten compared to seven in 2014. Five brands now represent the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, reflecting their significant investment in brand development, particularly in B2B sectors. This trend mirrors the traditional branding strengths seen in the US and Europe.

Nevertheless, certain brands have experienced a decline in their standing. Companies like Boeing and Volkswagen have disappeared from the rankings, indicating shifting brand perceptions. Samsung has clinched the No. 1 spot, up from No. 5 in 2023, by focusing on personality, storytelling, and innovation.

Samsung's strong positioning in authenticity, thought leadership, and well-being solidified its reputation as a trusted global leader. Meanwhile, Apple, now at No. 3, continues to excel in brand loyalty and customer experience, maintaining high scores in consistency and engagement.

In sector analysis, finance demonstrated strength with most brands on the rise, while healthcare faced challenges, reflected in declining ranks. Consumer staples showed stability with balanced gains and losses. Information Technology exhibited volatility, and energy and communication services faced more declines than gains. Industrials showed little movement, marked by Boeing's exit from the rankings.

