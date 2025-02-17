Left Menu

India's Export Growth Defies Odds, Achieves USD 75 Billion Milestone

India's exports reached USD 74.97 billion in January 2025, up from USD 68.33 billion in 2024, despite a widened trade deficit. Key sectors like rice and gems saw significant growth, showcasing the country's resilient trade policies amid global challenges.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a robust display of economic strength, India's combined merchandise and services exports soared to USD 74.97 billion in January 2025, a notable increase from USD 68.33 billion in January of the previous year, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Despite an expanding trade deficit, which grew to USD 2.67 billion due to a surge in imports to USD 77.64 billion, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized the robust export performance. He reported a 7.21 percent growth in exports from April 2024 to January 2025, contributing an additional USD 46 billion compared to the same period the prior year.

Key export sectors, particularly rice, saw a staggering growth of 44.61 percent, reinforcing India's prominent role in global agriculture markets. Gems and jewellery exports also rebounded with a 15.9 percent increase. These figures highlight India's resilient trade policies amidst ongoing geopolitical and tariff challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

