India's Export Growth Defies Odds, Achieves USD 75 Billion Milestone

In a robust display of economic strength, India's combined merchandise and services exports soared to USD 74.97 billion in January 2025, a notable increase from USD 68.33 billion in January of the previous year, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Despite an expanding trade deficit, which grew to USD 2.67 billion due to a surge in imports to USD 77.64 billion, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized the robust export performance. He reported a 7.21 percent growth in exports from April 2024 to January 2025, contributing an additional USD 46 billion compared to the same period the prior year.

Key export sectors, particularly rice, saw a staggering growth of 44.61 percent, reinforcing India's prominent role in global agriculture markets. Gems and jewellery exports also rebounded with a 15.9 percent increase. These figures highlight India's resilient trade policies amidst ongoing geopolitical and tariff challenges.

