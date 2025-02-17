Left Menu

India's Trade Dynamics: Navigating Export Challenges Amid Global Turbulence

India's exports in January declined for the third consecutive month, while imports grew, widening the trade deficit. Sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals showed growth, but challenges such as fluctuating metal prices and currency depreciation impact trade stability.

Updated: 17-02-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's export landscape experienced a downturn for the third consecutive month in January, as exports fell by 2.38% year-on-year to USD 36.43 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit widened significantly to USD 22.99 billion, driven in part by a 10.28% increase in imports, largely due to rising gold shipments, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal reassured stakeholders, highlighting robust performance in electronics, pharmaceuticals, rice, and gems and jewellery sectors. Barthwal projected that the country's combined goods and services exports would surpass USD 800 billion in the 2025-26 fiscal year, despite global economic uncertainties, conflicts, and trade tensions.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) acknowledged the decline, attributing it to commodity price volatility and ongoing trade disruptions. FIEO President Ashwani Kumar highlighted concerns over the depreciating Indian rupee and its impact on trade expenses, especially considering India's heavy reliance on imported oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

